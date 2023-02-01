Mansfield's homegrown fire museum honours 'history of heroes' with extensive exhibition

The museum is located at the former Nottinghamshire Fire Brigade Training School, behind Mansfield Fire Station on Rosemary Street.

It is one of a handful of its kind, offering an extensive range of fire-related items which help illustrate the development of the service from what we know of it today and how it formed centuries prior.

The museum, run by volunteers, is owned and operated by Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society Trust, with the support of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Mansfield Fire Brigade, 1981.

The trust was set up in 2013 with the aim to advance the education of the public in the history of firefighting through the provision of a museum and supporting information.

But Mansfield Fire Preservation Society was initially formed in November 1983 by a group of fire station staff, civilians, and other interested parties who were keen to launch the museum.

Two sets of doors at the museum belonged to the fire station before its refurbishment, to show visitors what a historical bay would have looked like.

And the multi-room exhibition enables visitors to look back at the history of the fire service here in Nottinghamshire and across the world.

Two of the many fire engines on display.

Paul Davidson, the 67-year-old museum chairman and curator, has volunteered at the museum since it began almost 40 years ago.

Roy and Patricia Davidson, his parents, were were both in the Auxiliary Fire Service, which was formed in 1938 in Great Britain as part of the Civil Defence Service.

Paul says: “I’m from Forest Town, so Mansfield is home. My interest in this history comes from the fact both my parents were in the service.

“It is important to share this history with future generations.

Used in the Great Fire of London.

“Our museum has really grown from a small collection forty years ago to what you see today – rooms of items in display cabinets and multiple fire engines.

“We want to share this with the community. There are only a few museums like this, it is special.”

In the British room, displays feature items from across the country, with equipment in the collection dating back to the Great Fire of London.

The museum captures the history of the fire service through every decade.

And many items of memorabilia are of local interest, including items from the Great Houses and Estates of Welbeck and Thoresby.

The overseas exhibition displays various firefighting uniforms, helmets, models and other items from stations across the world, showing the diversity of design within international services.

The trust said they are always looking to develop the museum and add to their expanding collection, with a keen interest in adding items to their overseas exhibition.

Paul says: “You could go to the other side of the world and be treated like an old friend by a fireman you’ve never met. We’re family.

“We would often trade badges, which is how the collection started. The bigger the collection became, the more badges came forward.”

Mark Ward, a 57-year-old volunteer from Mansfield, says his interest in the museum came from his father, Malcolm, who was the station officer at Mansfield up until the eighties.

An early fire engine from Welbeck Estate.

He says: “It is great to be able to share this history and tell others about the work carried out by the fire service.”

The museum welcomes all visitors, but suggests it is best suited for children over seven due to the nature of displays and informative curating structure.

It is free to visit, but volunteers ask for a minimum £1 donation.

Visits must be set up as appointments through the website, so volunteers can then be assigned to escort people through the exhibition.

The museum welcomes school trips and educational groups, covering topics such as The Great Fire of London in 1666 and the timeline of the fire service.