Mansfield man recalled to prison after trying to stay on ‘straight and narrow’

David Evans was recorded on a doorbell camera as he tried to open a locked car door in Mansfield, on November 29, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said he was also seen stealing £145 of perfume from the supermarket on January 7, 8 and 9.

The court heard he has 28 previous convictions for 66 offences.

Sainsbury's in Mansfield.

Evans, aged 41, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield, admitted vehicle interference and three thefts.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Evans was recalled to prison for 28 days after he was arrested on January 11.

“His address will be available to him when he is released,” he said. “He has employment arranged with his brother.

“He attempted to go on the straight and narrow but underwent significant drug withdrawal.

“While in prison he has gone clean again. He plans not to return to any criminal activity. I would ask you to deal with this by way of a very short sentence.”

Sentencing, magistrates told Evans: “Normally shop theft wouldn’t carry a custodial sentence, but you’re aware you have a horrendous record.”