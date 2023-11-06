Mansfield woman with loss of leg mobility from endometriosis battle set to launch charity fundraiser this month

A woman who launched an endometriosis support group to help others across the county after losing mobility in her right leg from the condition – will host an awareness and fundraising event this month.

The fundraiser will be at Coco, a coffee lounge and bistro, located at 123 Nottingham Road, Mansfield, 11.30am-2pm on Saturday, November 25.

The event will include a raffle, tombola, lucky dip, and a range of items to buy will be available on the day.

Endometriosis is a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Jenni Johnson from Mansfield.

The long-term condition can affect women of any age, including teenagers.

Jenni Johnson, aged 36, who set up a support group in the area for the country-wide charity, said: “We are hoping to get more awareness out there by hosting this fundraiser and as Endometriosis UK rely entirely on donations to keep supporting all those affected with endometriosis.

“We want to raise as much money as possible.

“I am wanting to spread the word of the fundraiser as with it being near Christmas – there are some amazing prizes and items available.

“These will be ideal Christmas presents for people.”

Jenni said she was diagnosed with the condition after she went for an IVF scan.

The diagnosis was followed by surgery, in which she said it was discovered that the tissue that lines the womb had instead attached itself to her nerves and several organs, and this sadly resulted in a lack of mobility in her right leg.

“The condition impacts you daily with chronic issues such as bloating, mobility problems, migraines and mood swings,” Jenni said.

The Nottingham area support group also has a Facebook page for regular updates at www.facebook.com/groups/932942621179852/

The support group offers a “safe space” for women and those assigned as female at birth to discuss their experiences with the condition.

Jenni added: “We have had lots of donations for our raffle and tombola – with people and businesses showing their support.

“We have sold a number of raffle tickets already. It is going to be an amazing event.