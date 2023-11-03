News you can trust since 1952
PHOTOS: Communities pay tribute across the Mansfield area with Remembrance displays

As we approach Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 11 – we are taking a look across the Mansfield area at some “touching” memorial displays.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT

Remembrance Day is held on November 11 to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

This Remembrance Sunday will fall on November 12, with parades and events planned across the area.

Here are some memorial displays that have popped up in recent weeks to remember the fallen.

Warsop has gone the 'extra mile' this year with their extensive Remembrance display. The 2023 display is thanks to Warsop Poppy Gang.

1. Warsop

Warsop has gone the 'extra mile' this year with their extensive Remembrance display. The 2023 display is thanks to Warsop Poppy Gang. Photo: Rob Callum Roe / Media Sport Photography

Remembrance display at St Michaels Church, Pleasley. The work was carried out by Carole and Billy Harrison, with the help of Dorothy Sadler.

2. Pleasley

Remembrance display at St Michaels Church, Pleasley. The work was carried out by Carole and Billy Harrison, with the help of Dorothy Sadler. Photo: Bill Harrison

Bilsthorpe memorial display. Veteran Arthur Pinnick, aged 75 and wife, Glenys, aged 74, from Bilsthorpe, are behind the powerful Remembrance display in the village. This year, Glenys’ sister, Jennifer Stamp, contributed 750 handmade crochet poppies to the display.

3. Bilsthorpe

Bilsthorpe memorial display. Veteran Arthur Pinnick, aged 75 and wife, Glenys, aged 74, from Bilsthorpe, are behind the powerful Remembrance display in the village. This year, Glenys’ sister, Jennifer Stamp, contributed 750 handmade crochet poppies to the display. Photo: Brian Eyre

Coun Mick Barton said: "A Massive Thankyou to Andy Clifford, Glen Talbot, and Martin Hanstock for helping me get the silhouettes up in Forest Town , Asda roundabout, Clipstone roundabout and the green across from St Albans church."

4. Forest Town and Clipstone

Coun Mick Barton said: "A Massive Thankyou to Andy Clifford, Glen Talbot, and Martin Hanstock for helping me get the silhouettes up in Forest Town , Asda roundabout, Clipstone roundabout and the green across from St Albans church." Photo: Mick Barton

