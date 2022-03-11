The ‘steady 12-mile ramble’, on Sunday, March 20, starts at Thorpe, Derbyshire, heading first for Thorpe Pastures and then across fields into Tissington village to rejoin the Limestone Way,

A club spokesman said: “Onwards then to Parwich village for our main lunch break.

“After lunch we move on to Ballidon and then after a short quiet road section we cross some fields and enjoy a short break before dropping down to Grangemill

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

“From Grangemill, the final section of this scenic route takes us through the Ible and over Bonsall Moor into the village of Bonsall, before walking down to the Fountain for the 5.30pm coach departure home.”

The coach departs from the Staff of Life, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am, returning at 6pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

For further information, call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, or John Price on 07749 164455.