Join Sutton Ramblers in walk along Limestone Way

Sutton Rambling Club continues its winter programme with an ‘attractive linear walk this time covering a beautiful section of the Limestone Way between Thorpe and Bonsall’.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:47 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:48 am

The ‘steady 12-mile ramble’, on Sunday, March 20, starts at Thorpe, Derbyshire, heading first for Thorpe Pastures and then across fields into Tissington village to rejoin the Limestone Way,

A club spokesman said: “Onwards then to Parwich village for our main lunch break.

“After lunch we move on to Ballidon and then after a short quiet road section we cross some fields and enjoy a short break before dropping down to Grangemill

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

“From Grangemill, the final section of this scenic route takes us through the Ible and over Bonsall Moor into the village of Bonsall, before walking down to the Fountain for the 5.30pm coach departure home.”

The coach departs from the Staff of Life, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am, returning at 6pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

For further information, call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, or John Price on 07749 164455.

Alternatively, visit suttonramblingclub.com

Read More

Read More
Mansfield and Ashfield areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Derbyshire