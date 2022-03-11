Join Sutton Ramblers in walk along Limestone Way
Sutton Rambling Club continues its winter programme with an ‘attractive linear walk this time covering a beautiful section of the Limestone Way between Thorpe and Bonsall’.
The ‘steady 12-mile ramble’, on Sunday, March 20, starts at Thorpe, Derbyshire, heading first for Thorpe Pastures and then across fields into Tissington village to rejoin the Limestone Way,
A club spokesman said: “Onwards then to Parwich village for our main lunch break.
“After lunch we move on to Ballidon and then after a short quiet road section we cross some fields and enjoy a short break before dropping down to Grangemill
“From Grangemill, the final section of this scenic route takes us through the Ible and over Bonsall Moor into the village of Bonsall, before walking down to the Fountain for the 5.30pm coach departure home.”
The coach departs from the Staff of Life, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am, returning at 6pm.
The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.
For further information, call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, or John Price on 07749 164455.
Alternatively, visit suttonramblingclub.com