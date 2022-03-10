They are also on the up in some neighbourhoods in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.

There were 260,691 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 3, a 2 per cent increase on the week before.

Some 186 of the UK’s local authority areas, 49 per cent, saw cases rise in the past week, with East Ayrshire in Scotland seeing a surge of 83.4 per cent.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 3.

1. Selston Selston had 524.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 25 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Market Warsop Market Warsop had 370.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 20.7 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway had 326.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 3.3 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Yeoman Hill & Maun Valley, Mansfield Yeoman Hill & Maun Valley had 301.9] Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 12.5 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales