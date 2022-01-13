Join Sutton Ramblers as they head for ‘beautiful Dovedale’

A club spokesman said the longer 11-mile route will start from Ilam village and head for the viewpoint of Bunster Hill.

From there, a flat section to Ilam Tops Farm and onwards down a lovely path to Ilam Rock.

Options at the point include to follow the River Dove to Mill Dale, or, ‘for the very fit members of the group’, climing over the Nabs.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

This will be followed by a picnic lunch break at Mill Dale.

The afternoon walk will continue up the river and turn off along Biggin Dale.

Then, departing the Dale, taking quiet country lanes to Hartington village, ‘where hopefully there will be time for refreshment before boarding the coach’.

The shorter walk will start from Thorpe village and walk in to Lin Dale to the stepping stones.

The route will then follow the river upstream to Mill Dale and maybe meet up with the other party.

In the afternoon, the walk continues to follow the Dove up Wolfscote Dale and over fields to Hartington – ‘there are no hill climbs on this route’.

The walks take place on Sunday, January 23, and the spokesman said new members are welcome.

The coach leaves the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am, and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points en route by arrangement.

The coach fare is £10, or free for accompanied juniors.

For further information, call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, or John Price on 07749 164455.