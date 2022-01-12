Many people are beginning to get out and about again in a bid to shake off those midwinter blues.
So we have revived our ‘10 Things To Do This Weekend’ feature, which will now run every week as a guide to how to spend your days off.
We will be focusing on events and things to do in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, and further afield across Nottinghamshire too.
Please check the websites of the individual venues for details of prices and opening times, and also to familiarise yourself with any Covid restrictions that might be in place.
1. Fun in the forest
If you go down to the woods today, you're in for a big surprise! For The Woodland Adventure Zone is an award-winning, fully accessible forest, purposely built within the grounds of Portland College in Mansfield. Activities such as climbing, abseiling, ziplining and bushcraft make it an exciting experience for all ages, including wheelchair-users and people with disabilities.
2. Meet terrifying Krampus
Dare you come face to face with the terrifying Krampus at the heart of Sherwood Forest? On Saturday, the RSPB Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe hosts an event to mark such devilish spirits that are celebrated, and feared, in various countries. And on Sunday, the ancient custom of wassailing is revived to toast the health of the forest for the year ahead.
3. Last day of panto season
The panto season might be over in Mansfield, but you've just got time to join in the fun at Nottingham Playhouse, where the final day of 'Beauty And The Beast' is on Saturday. Filled with magical and monstrous fun, it's a tale as old as time and the perfect treat for the kids. Boo the baddies and sing along to the many musical numbers.
4. Take a trip back in time
The social and industrial history of the Mansfield district is captured by the displays and exhibitions at Mansfield Museum, which is open from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday. Free to visit, the Leeming Street museum also has a small gift shop, selling a selection of pocket-money items, local history books, postcards and unique gifts.
