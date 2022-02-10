Join Sutton Ramblers as they enjoy 'attractive walk in White Peak' and past Chatsworth

A spokesman said of the walk, on Sunday, February 20: “As always the club are very pleased to welcome new members and this would be a good steady initial ramble to choose.”

The ramble will start near Winster Market House, a listed property dating back to the 16th Century and the first Derbyshire property acquired by the National Trust, costing £50.

The route heads north along a footpath descending and then ascending to Uppertown Farm, with good views across to Birchover, the next target.

The walk takes ramblers by Chatsworth House.

From the village, the ramble follows a slight ridge through a wooded area to Stanton Moor, passing the Cork Stone en route, an impressive natural outcrop.

From there, the route reaches the famous Nine Ladies Stone Circle, estimated to be between 3,000 and 4,000 years old.

The spokesman said: “We leave the moor and drop down through Sheepwalk Wood enjoying more good views passing through Congreave and on to Rowsley village for our lunch break. “After lunch we follow the River Derwent for a while before veering off through fields to Beeley village, originally built for the employees of the Duke of Devonshire.

“The final section of this lovely ramble takes us along the Derwent Valley Heritage Way by Chatsworth House and to our final destination of Baslow village, for the coach home at 5pm.”

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

The coach departs from the Staff of Life, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am, returning at 5pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

For further information, call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, or John Price on 07749 164455.