Join Sutton Ramblers as they enjoy 'attractive walk from Black Rocks to Matlock'

A club spokesman said: “As always the club is pleased to welcome new members and this would be a good steady, initial ramble to choose.”

The walk takes place on Sunday, February 6.

From Black Rocks, the ramblers will pick up the High Peak Trail and walk the slight incline up to the Middleton Top Engine House, for a mid-morning break.

The spokesman said: “We then follow the edge of Middleton Moor and head through Middleton village, onwards then skirting Dene Quarry, through Slinter Wood and into the village of Cromford for our main lunch stop.

“In the afternoon, we head north-east to Bilberry Knoll, through the hamlet of Riber and across to Lumsdale.

“After passing through some disused quarry works we cut across the northern fringes of Matlock to The Wolds.

“The last section of this very interesting ramble descends Matlock Bank to finish at the new bus station in Matlock.”

The coach departs from the Staff of Life, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am, returning at 5pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

For further information, call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, or John Price on 07749 164455.