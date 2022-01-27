Mansfield Council tenants face rent rise - with some facing increases of more than £300 per year

The council will increase rent in all its properties by 4.1 per cent from April – reflective of new Government guidance and identical to the rise being imposed by neighbouring Newark & Sherwood and Ashfield councils.

The announcement came as part of the authority’s budget proposals, approved at the latest full council meeting.

Residents on 48-week social home contracts will pay between £2.46 and £4.68 more per week from April, taking the average social rent to £84.21 per week, with the worst-affected tenants to see bills increasing by as much as £224.64 per year.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for housing.

The increase for the affordable rental homes will range from £3.08 to £5.85, taking the average affordable rent to £125.15 per week, with the worst-affected tenants seeing a £304.20 annual increase.

The council states rents are calculated for individual addresses, with increases to average within the ranges it has provided.

Coun Roger Sutcliffe, member for Lindhurst ward, said: “This is excessive given the current climate where vulnerable people are struggling to make ends meet.

“I know most tenants are on Universal Credit and get their rent paid, but many fall just outside this threshold. A 3 per cent rise maximum would have been my recommendation.”

Coun June Stendall, who represents Grange Farm, said: “I’m not in favour of putting up the housing rent, but as it’s come from the government, there’s little we can do to argue about it.”

Speaking following the meeting, Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for housing, said many tenants will receive financial support with the rise through either housing benefit or Universal Credit.

And she said the council works with specialist financial support officers who can offer residents help if they are struggling with their bills given the ongoing ‘cost-of-living crisis’.

She said: “Nearly three-quarters of our tenants receive full or partial support with their rent.

“The council has increased rents in accordance with the Government’s policy guidelines, which is necessary in order to balance the Housing Revenue Account.

“However, for a long time now, the council has employed specialist financial inclusion officers who will offer advice and support on budgeting, welfare benefits and debt management.”