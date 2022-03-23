It's all about Mother's Day - 10 things to do this weekend in the Mansfield area

That means it’s a big family weekend, so our weekly guide to things to do and places to go in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area very much reflects that.
Mother’s Day-related events are happening across the region – from tea, cakes and lunches to workshops and street entertainment.
Please remember to check the websites of each individual venue for opening times and admission prices.
1. Make a card to treat mum
It's no bad idea for youngsters to learn how to make their own Mother's Day cards. So a craft activity day and workshop at Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street could be just the place to pop in to in Saturday (10 am to 12 midday). The event is free.
2. Tea and cakes at musuem
The area's coal mining history is linked with Mother's Day in a special event at Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum on Sunday (10 am to 4 pm). Tea and home-made cakes are being served, as a small token gift, to every mum who visits. The museum is dedicated to keeping alive local history.
3. Relive golden days of 'Fame'
For those of a certain generation, the TV series, 'Fame', and the film that preceded it, were unforgettable. So Mansfield's Palace Theatre is the place to be on Saturday or Sunday night when the locally-based Expressions Academy of Performing Arts (EPA) presents 'Fame The Musical'. Music, drama and dance combine for a vibrant show not to be missed.
4. Meet Mother Nature
Mother Nature is on a mission to save the planet - and it's next stop Mansfield! In a jolly, interactive show, the walkabout entertainer visits the Market Place on Saturday (11 am to 3 pm) with her clean-up trolley, ready to play recycling games with children and hand out cheeky notes to anyone spotted dropping litter.
