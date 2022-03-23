It's all about Mother's Day - 10 things to do this weekend in the Mansfield area

3. Relive golden days of 'Fame'

For those of a certain generation, the TV series, 'Fame', and the film that preceded it, were unforgettable. So Mansfield's Palace Theatre is the place to be on Saturday or Sunday night when the locally-based Expressions Academy of Performing Arts (EPA) presents 'Fame The Musical'. Music, drama and dance combine for a vibrant show not to be missed.

Photo: Submitted