Here come the school holidays! - 10 things to do in Mansfield area this weekend

Many of you will be off on holiday, maybe to the coast, maybe abroad, maybe both! But for those of you staying at home this weekend, we’ve compiled our usual guide to things to do and places to go.

Open-air theatre or cinema seems to be the theme for the weekend, with shows at Selston Country Park and Newstead Abbey.

The Robin Hood Festival continues at Sherwood Forest, while just down the road, Nottingham’s Wollaton Park hosts the much-anticipated return of the music festival, Splendour.

Add a dalliance with nature, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac and the launch of a new sport, disc golf, and it’s clear there's lots going on!

Before you visit a venue, please check its website for admission prices and opening times.

Have a great weekend!

1. Big screen returns to Selston Outdoor cinema returns to Selston Country Park on Saturday, courtesy of Ashfield District Council. The free event, which also includes a fairground, food, bar, inflatables and face-painting, attracted hundreds when it was held last year. The council hosted a Facebook vote for the two films people wanted to see, and the winners were 'The Lion King', which will be screened at 2 pm, and 'Mamma Mia!', to be shown at 6 pm. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Have a go at disc golf The new sport of disc golf is showcased in a free event at Sherwood Pines on Saturday (10.30 am to 3 pm). Players throw a plastic disc at a target on a course of nine or 18 holes or baskets. The rules are similar to golf, with the winner being the player with the lowest number of total throws. Saturday's event features demonstrations, competitions, food, drink and giveaways. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Jousting at Robin Hood Festival The Robin Hood Festival in the heart of Sherwood Forest Country Park, which goes on until August 29, continues this weekend. It's time for the jousting to begin with the amazing Knights Of Nottingham display team recreating the fearsome competition and combat displays that audiences would have enjoyed at tournaments centuries ago. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Fun with the Queen's knickers! A trip to the theatre with the kids doesn't seem a bad idea for Saturday afternoon, does it? Especially when the show at Mansfield's Palace Theatre is the family fun comedy, 'The Queen's Knickers'. It's a musical, full of songs and silliness, to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Suitable for all ages, from three upwards, the show lasts about 100 minutes. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales