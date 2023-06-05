The walk. on Sunday, June 11, will start from the Mam Tor car park with a probable picnic lunch stop at the spectacular Kinder Downfall.

The late afternoon break will be in Edale village with a choice of pub or café, before finishing at Castleton.

A club spokesman said: “From Mam Tor car park, we will head across to Barber Booth and then along a footpath to the pleasant village of Upper Booth. Onwards then to follow a lane leading to Jacob’s Ladder, a fairly steep path up to Kinder Low ,the highest point on Kinder Scout with great views to enjoy.

Kinder Scout.

“We then follow the Pennine Way path northwards to Kinder Downfall for a lunchtime picnic stop.

“In the afternoon we follow the River Kinder to the Kinder Gates, rocks either side of the river, before continuing along across the plateau heading for Grindsbrook Knoll – more adventurous ramblers may take the opportunity to descend the steep Grindsbrook path.

“There is a steadier descent to Edale village for a late afternoon break with refreshments available.

“The last section of this attractive route heads up to Hollins Cross via Greenlands to finish at Castleton village, for a 6.30pm coach departure home.

“The club are always pleased to welcome new members. Please bring adequate food and drink supplies.”

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points available. The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.