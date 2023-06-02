News you can trust since 1952
Handsome Forest Town home with views is ideal for families eyeing new chapter

A handsome four-bedroom property, impressively presented, occupying a striking position in Mansfield, overlooking nearby fields – and all for under half a million.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

Too good to be true? Well, no because this fantastic detached home on New Mill Lane in Forest Town is on the market, and Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown are asking for offers in the region of £475,000.

It’s billed as the ideal home for a family wanting to start a new chapter. It sits on a generously-sized plot, with a spacious driveway for off-street parking, attached garage and a lovely, enclosed garden at the back.

Inside, the versatile layout would suit any family looking for a place to make their own. A bright and sizeable hallway leads to a warm and homely lounge, dining room, kitchen, flexible home office and downstairs WC.

A marvellous oak staircase guides you to the first floor, where you will find all four good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, plus a four-piece family bathroom suite.

If you need pictures to go with the words, browse through our photo gallery below before heading to the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Before we have a look inside, have a look at these countryside views. The Forest Town property faces open fields, giving it a semi-rural feel.

1. Countryside views

The first room on our tour of the house is this lovely lounge or living room, which has been beautifully decorated in a neutral colour palette. A feature fireplace makes a great statement.

2. Lovely lounge or living room

A second look at the lounge or living room, showing how bright and spacious it is. The floor is carpeted and there is coving to the ceiling, while the large bay window overlooks the front of the house.

3. Bright and spacious

A third and final view of the elegant lounge or living room. The French doors lead outside to the garden.

4. French doors lead outside

