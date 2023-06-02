Handsome Forest Town home with views is ideal for families eyeing new chapter
Too good to be true? Well, no because this fantastic detached home on New Mill Lane in Forest Town is on the market, and Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown are asking for offers in the region of £475,000.
It’s billed as the ideal home for a family wanting to start a new chapter. It sits on a generously-sized plot, with a spacious driveway for off-street parking, attached garage and a lovely, enclosed garden at the back.
Inside, the versatile layout would suit any family looking for a place to make their own. A bright and sizeable hallway leads to a warm and homely lounge, dining room, kitchen, flexible home office and downstairs WC.
A marvellous oak staircase guides you to the first floor, where you will find all four good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, plus a four-piece family bathroom suite.
If you need pictures to go with the words, browse through our photo gallery below before heading to the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.