Glapwell farm to host British Ploughing Championships for first time

The British National Ploughing Championships & Country Festival will be held at Elm Tree Farm, Glapwell, on October 8 and 9.

Part of the Chatsworth estate, the farm is hosting the event with the permission of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.The 10 best reversible and conventional ploughers from the first day will compete in a Plough-Off final on the second day, hoping to win the title and a place to represent England in next year’s World or European Championships.

Similarly, the top 10 competitors in the vintage, trailed, hydraulic, classic and classic reversible classes will win a place in their respective Plough-Off final to win the title and hopefully a place to compete in the 2023 European Vintage Ploughing Championships.

There will also be classes for the stylish high-cut tractor ploughing, crawler tractors, horticultural, Ferguson, Ford & Fordson and David Brown.

On both days, there will be heavy horses with 16 pairs entered in the general purpose ploughing class on the Saturday and 12 ploughing in the high-cut class on Sunday.

Visitors will be able to shop and browse in the trade stand area and craft marquee; they can see the latest agricultural machinery for sale being demonstrated in the working area; and see displays of old vintage tractors and machinery including four massive steam ploughing engines that will show how contractors would work the fields in the early part of the 20th century.

