News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ashfield firefighters welcome new recruit to team

Firefighters at Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station have welcomed a newly qualified recruit to the team.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 7:26 am
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 7:26 am

Firefighter Georgia Allin has joined the Sutton Road station after an ‘intense’ 10-week training course at Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s development centre, at the Dukeries Complex, Main Road, Boughton

Georgia now starts a two-year probation period, ‘consolidating all the skills she has already learned by proving competence at drills on station and being monitored at real incidents’.

Read More

Read More
Ashfield residents urged to have their say on plans to revert to whole-time cove...
Firefighter Georgia Allin atAshfield Fire Station.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

She said: “My inspiration to become a firefighter originated from my grandad, who served the community of Ashfield for 26 years.

“My favourite module to complete was road traffic collisions, because I really enjoyed getting to grips with the different tools and putting different rescue techniques into practice.

“I hope to continue developing my skills and work effectively with my colleagues to keep our community safe.”

A team spokesman added: “Welcome to the team Georgia, the learning continues.”

Ashfield