Ashfield firefighters welcome new recruit to team

Firefighter Georgia Allin has joined the Sutton Road station after an ‘intense’ 10-week training course at Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s development centre, at the Dukeries Complex, Main Road, Boughton

Georgia now starts a two-year probation period, ‘consolidating all the skills she has already learned by proving competence at drills on station and being monitored at real incidents’.

Firefighter Georgia Allin atAshfield Fire Station.

She said: “My inspiration to become a firefighter originated from my grandad, who served the community of Ashfield for 26 years.

“My favourite module to complete was road traffic collisions, because I really enjoyed getting to grips with the different tools and putting different rescue techniques into practice.

“I hope to continue developing my skills and work effectively with my colleagues to keep our community safe.”