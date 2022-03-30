From Easter egg hunts to treetop nets fun - 10 things to do this weekend

Suddenly, there’s a bigger choice of places to go and things to do across the Mansfield and Ashfield region and beyond.

As usual, this weekly guide aims to give you a steer, with ten ideas for the weekend.

Stags’ massive match at home to Northampton Town is obviously top of many people’s list. But you might also consider Easter holiday fun at places such as Rufford Abbey Country Park and Clumber Park, or trips to the White Post Farm Centre and Go Ape Sherwood Pines.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is hosting a show by a local dance school, while Newstead Abbey is hosting a horticultural talk and Welbeck Abbey a grand tour.

Please remember to check the websites of the individual venues for opening times and prices.

And if you know of events or activities that could be included in this guide in the coming weeks, please email me at [email protected]

Have a great weekend!

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Go hunting for Easter eggs An Easter egg hunt is always an ideal way to start the school holidays at this time of year, so why not pop along to Rufford Abbey Country Park? From this Friday to Monday, April 25, the park is inviting families to pick up a trail sheet and find all the eggs that those troublesome bunnies have hidden! There are special Easter prizes up for grabs. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Let's dance! It's a quieter weekend than usual at Mansfield's Palace Theatre, but a show by a local dance school on Friday (7 pm) and Saturday (2 pm and 7 pm) promises to be a delight. The Lisa Gail Theatre School, based at the Mansfield Business Centre on Ashdale Avenue, presents 'Practically Perfect'. It should live up to the motto of the school, which is 'where every little star gets a chance to shine'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Meet your favourite animals Eddie and Alfie the alpacas, Eddie the eagle, Hero the longhorn bull, Mr Woo the owl, Merv the meerkat, Freddie the frog, Sydney the snake and Willow the python. Just some of the vast array of animals that are waiting to meet you at the ever-popular White Post Farm Centre in Farnsfield. Two of the latest recruits you might not have seen before are armadillos Ahmed and Matilda. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Tour of grand state rooms Welbeck Abbey, which dates back to 1153, sits at the heart of Sherwood Forest, and starting this weekend are guided tours of its six grand state rooms, which have hosted royalty and aristocracy. Each room is decorated with some of the finest objects and artwork from the renowned Portland Collection. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales