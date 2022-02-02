4. Try out a Segway

Ever tried riding a Segway? Well, now is your chance because Thoresby Courtyard at Thoresby Park offers an adventurous course with exciting twists and turns. Once you have got to grips with the Segway, it becomes easy to use. The courtyard also boasts an array of shops and cafes, not to mention a museum and thousands of acres of parkland.

Photo: Submitted