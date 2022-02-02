We’ve put January firmly behind us now, and the opening days of February take us a few steps closer to spring.
Whether you want to sample the great outdoors, soak up a bit of culture or dance the night away to music, there’s something for everyone in the Mansfield and Ashfield area this weekend – and across the rest of Nottinghamshire too.
We have compiled our weekly Things To Do guide, so check it out and then let yourself off the leash!
Please visit the individual websites of each venue to find out opening times and prices, and also to familiarise yourself with any Covid-19 restrictions that might still be in place.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.
1. Explore Sherwood Forest
Sherwood Forest, at the heart of Chad Land, is a landmark thousands of years in the making. Alive with nature, history and folklore, all begging to be explored. So whether it's walking your dog, taking a family bike-ride or learning about Robin Hood, it's never a bad idea to remind yourself of what's on your doorstep.
Photo: Submitted
2. Marvel at Light Night
Something similar is coming to Sutton next week but, for now, it's Nottingham's turn to host a spectacular Light Night. From 5 pm until late on Friday and Saturday, a number of innovative, interactive and engaging light-based installations, performances and activities will shine bright at various venues across the city, including Green's Windmill and Science Centre at Sneinton (pictured)
Photo: Submitted
3. Jive talk with Bee Gees
A busy weekend at Mansfield's Palace Theatre begins on Friday night with a Bee Gees tribute show by the band, Jive Talkin'. Brothers Gary and Darren Simmons take on the roles of Maurice and Barry Gibb, while Darren's son Jack is Robin Gibb Mk II. Sing along to all the famous hits, such as 'Stayin Alive' and 'Massachusetts' in a two-hour concert that has received rave reviews across the country.
Photo: Submitted
4. Try out a Segway
Ever tried riding a Segway? Well, now is your chance because Thoresby Courtyard at Thoresby Park offers an adventurous course with exciting twists and turns. Once you have got to grips with the Segway, it becomes easy to use. The courtyard also boasts an array of shops and cafes, not to mention a museum and thousands of acres of parkland.
Photo: Submitted