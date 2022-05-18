The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is also on the horizon, and whether you are a fan of the monarchy or not, the celebrations mean two extra Bank Holidays and more free time early next month.

To help you get in the mood, we’ve unearthed ten things to do or places to go in the Mansfield and Ashfield area and beyond over the coming days.

Superstars of the music and dancing world take centre stage this weekend with shows in tribute to Abba and Freddie Mercury and Queen, plus the return of a ‘Strictly’ tour.

Other events take you to historic venues such as Thoresby Park, Rufford Abbey and Newstead Abbey.

Before you set off, please remember to check the individual websites of each venue for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1. Tribute to Queen and Freddie Mercury Mercury have long been established as one of the world's most authentic tribute bands to Queen and Freddie Mercury. So it's quite a coup for Kirkby's Festival Hall to attract them for a concert this Saturday night. Join the band for a repertoire of classic hits that never lose their stature, all fronted by Joseph Lee Jackson (pictured) as Freddie.

2. Artisan market at Thoresby The courtyard at Thoresby Park is the ideal venue for a pop-up craft and artisan food fair on Sunday (10 am to 4 pm).Take the family along to check out a range of stalls selling items such as gins, chutneys, jewellery and bee products, not to mention home-made treats for the dog. Admission is free.

3. Rufford's new historical attraction Introducing Rufford Abbey's new and innovative historical attraction, Abbey Tales. Immerse yourself in a journey of discovery where 800 years of Rufford history is brought to life through interactive experiences. You meet characters through the ages and hear stories from the past.

4. 'Strictly' pro tour is back The official 'Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals' UK tour is back for 2022. And the closest venue to Mansfield and Ashfield on the schedule is Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall, where the tour rocks up on Sunday. An exciting line-up of ten pros from the TV show includes Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez and Kai Widdrington.