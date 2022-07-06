And the Mansfield, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire region is not without its fair share, as you can see from our weekly guide to things to do and places to go over the weekend.

From Warsop to Nottingham Castle, from Shirebrook to Southwell, you can find venues to suit your taste.

And whether you're into Abba, brass bands, UK garage music or even steampunk, there are plenty of events to get stuck into. There’s even a festival for chilli lovers!

Check out all ten ideas of our ideas for the coming weekend. But before you set off, please check the individual websites of each venue for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1. It's carnival time in Warsop A BMX stunt display is one of the many attractions at the annual Warsop Carnival, which returns on Sunday at The Carrs. The free event, organised by volunteers, is for all ages and will also include a music festival, funfair, craft stalls, old-school sports day, boxing exhibition, marching band, licensed bar and hot food. The carnival's kings and queens from local schools will be unveiled too. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Brass band on park The pretty bandstand at Carr Bank Park in Mansfield is waiting patiently. For it hosts an appearance on Sunday (2 pm to 4 pm) by the highly acclaimed Shirebrook Miners Welfare Brass Band. Simply take along a picnic and find yourself a spot to enjoy the free summer concert. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Steampunk Weekend Steampunk is defined as a genre of science fiction, inspired by 19th century industrial, steam-powered machinery. So what better place for a Steampunk Weekend than Papplewick Pumping Station? The genre also embraces the arts and fashions of the Victorian era, and Saturday and Sunday's event will feature all kinds of entertainment, including live music. Photo: Peter Knight Photo Sales

4. Queen's Baton arrives With Wimbledon in full flow, England's cricketers breaking records and the Euros under way in women's football, it's quite a time to be a sports fan. The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starts soon too, and this Sunday sees the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay, to mark the Games, at Nottingham Castle. A free event is being held, with music and entertainment. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales