The community event will take place at Edwinstowe Village Hall, Mansfield Road, on Saturday, July 8, from 10am-1pm.

It is free to enter and the event will host community and craft stalls, free face painting, refreshments, games and rides, a raffle and tombola.

The area’s most famous legend – Robin Hood – will also be in attendance, so there will be plenty of photo opportunities for the little ones.

John Scaysbrook, committee chairman and lettings coordinator, said: “Come along and support many community groups.

“It is a fantastic day with true community spirit, many local community groups, charities and crafters have stalls.

“We have a free face painter and balloon modeller. It truly is a wonderful family event, with fun for all.”

