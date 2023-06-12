News you can trust since 1952
Free summer fair for Edwinstowe community returns this July

A free summer fair will return for Edwinstowe residents next month, with fun and entertainment for all ages, refreshments and a special appearance from Robin Hood.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

The community event will take place at Edwinstowe Village Hall, Mansfield Road, on Saturday, July 8, from 10am-1pm.

It is free to enter and the event will host community and craft stalls, free face painting, refreshments, games and rides, a raffle and tombola.

The area’s most famous legend – Robin Hood – will also be in attendance, so there will be plenty of photo opportunities for the little ones.

Edwinstowe summer fair, 2022.Edwinstowe summer fair, 2022.
    John Scaysbrook, committee chairman and lettings coordinator, said: “Come along and support many community groups.

    “It is a fantastic day with true community spirit, many local community groups, charities and crafters have stalls.

    “We have a free face painter and balloon modeller. It truly is a wonderful family event, with fun for all.”

    For further enquiries about the event, residents can email [email protected]

