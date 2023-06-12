Free summer fair for Edwinstowe community returns this July
The community event will take place at Edwinstowe Village Hall, Mansfield Road, on Saturday, July 8, from 10am-1pm.
It is free to enter and the event will host community and craft stalls, free face painting, refreshments, games and rides, a raffle and tombola.
The area’s most famous legend – Robin Hood – will also be in attendance, so there will be plenty of photo opportunities for the little ones.
John Scaysbrook, committee chairman and lettings coordinator, said: “Come along and support many community groups.
“It is a fantastic day with true community spirit, many local community groups, charities and crafters have stalls.
“We have a free face painter and balloon modeller. It truly is a wonderful family event, with fun for all.”
For further enquiries about the event, residents can email [email protected]