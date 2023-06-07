The Nottinghamshire Carers’ Hub will be open on Friday, June 9, from 2.30-5pm, at the Carers Hub, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

The event is during Carers’ Week – an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring.

The week aims to highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

Tuvida carers' team. Mandeep Harris, Marie Ward and Carol Hotchkiss at a Sutton carers' event for the community.

Refreshments such as tea, coffee and cake will be available.

Staff from the Nottinghamshire Carers Hub will also be on hand to offer advice about the support available to unpaid carers across Nottinghamshire.

The Nottinghamshire Carers’ Hub is run by the charity TuVida, a charity supporting thousands of unpaid carers across the UK every year, improving lives through personalised support.

Find out more about the Nottinghamshire Carers Hub at tuvida.org/nottinghamshirehub