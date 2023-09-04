Free entry for Pleasley open day at colliery heritage site
Pleasley Colliery shut in the 1980s, but thanks to an army of passionate volunteers, Pleasley Pit Trust has preserved the site’s mining past, while turning it into a positive for the future.
Continuing with its aims of preservation – Pleasley Pit coal mining heritage site will host an open day on Saturday, September 9, from 10am-4pm.
With free entry and car parking, visitors are invited to have a guided tour of the site and learn about the pit’s history as a thriving mine.
Along with mining displays and tours, there will be refreshments on site, community stalls for all ages and live entertainment throughout the day.
Pleasley Colliery Welfare band will also be in attendance to entertain the crowds.
For more details about the open day and trust, see pleasleypittrust.org.uk