Family run pub to host fundraiser for 'close to their heart' children's charity

Grant Dixon, aged 34, and his mother Marie Dixon, 59, became owners of the Jug & Glass pub in Mansfield Woodhouse, in summer 2022.

In March 2023, the family-run pub reopened the business after an extensive refurbishment and released a new varied food and drinks menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family, who said they are keen to “be a part of the community” will host a fun day at their Leeming Lane venue on Saturday, July 29, from noon-late.

Jug & Glass in Mansfield Woodhouse, Leeming Lane. Pictured; bar manager, Bex Buckley.

Most Popular

The event marks the pub’s one year anniversary under its current ownership and will also raise funds for Young Lives vs Cancer, a children’s UK cancer charity.

Grant said: “We welcome children into the premises with accompanying adults, and as well as being family-friendly, we are dog-friendly too.”

Marie said the charity is “close to her heart” as she lost her other son to cancer when he was a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We want to be able to as a community raise some money to hopefully one day find a cure.

“Also this is a pub built for the community and we want to able to give as much back as we can and watch Mansfield Woodhouse come together.”

Events and entertainment include a live singer, tombola, raffle, inflatable bouncy castle, glitter tattoos and children’s entertainment acts.