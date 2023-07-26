News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Family run pub to host fundraiser for 'close to their heart' children's charity

A Mansfield Woodhouse pub will run a community event in aid of a children’s cancer charity this weekend, with stalls, raffles, inflatable fun, barbecue food and a disco.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

Grant Dixon, aged 34, and his mother Marie Dixon, 59, became owners of the Jug & Glass pub in Mansfield Woodhouse, in summer 2022.

In March 2023, the family-run pub reopened the business after an extensive refurbishment and released a new varied food and drinks menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family, who said they are keen to “be a part of the community” will host a fun day at their Leeming Lane venue on Saturday, July 29, from noon-late.

Jug & Glass in Mansfield Woodhouse, Leeming Lane. Pictured; bar manager, Bex Buckley.Jug & Glass in Mansfield Woodhouse, Leeming Lane. Pictured; bar manager, Bex Buckley.
Jug & Glass in Mansfield Woodhouse, Leeming Lane. Pictured; bar manager, Bex Buckley.
Most Popular

    The event marks the pub’s one year anniversary under its current ownership and will also raise funds for Young Lives vs Cancer, a children’s UK cancer charity.

    Grant said: “We welcome children into the premises with accompanying adults, and as well as being family-friendly, we are dog-friendly too.”

    Read More
    Care Home Resident's Dream Comes True

    Marie said the charity is “close to her heart” as she lost her other son to cancer when he was a child.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    She said: “We want to be able to as a community raise some money to hopefully one day find a cure.

    “Also this is a pub built for the community and we want to able to give as much back as we can and watch Mansfield Woodhouse come together.”

    Events and entertainment include a live singer, tombola, raffle, inflatable bouncy castle, glitter tattoos and children’s entertainment acts.

    For more information, readers can visit the pub’s Facebook page at fb.com/jugandglassmw

    Related topics:Facebook