PHOTOS: Sneak peek of refurbished 'family-friendly' Mansfield pub now serving food

Mansfield Woodhouse pub vows to “serve the community” with a family-focus, after fresh refurbishment and extensive food and drinks’ menu.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:22 BST

Grant Dixon, aged 34, and his mother Marie Dixon, 59, took over the Jug & Glass pub in Mansfield Woodhouse, in summer 2022.

Grant said the family-run pub is “thrilled” to be offering a new menu and refurbished interior for guests.

He said: “We are excited to show people what we have been working on, as we want it to be open for all.

“We welcome children into the premises with accompanying adults, and as well as being family-friendly, we are dog-friendly too.”

The venue also provides a range of live entertainment, with rooms available to hire free of charge to locals.

The new kitchen will officially open on Sunday, April 2, from noon, with food served until 4pm.

Jug & Glass in Woodhouse is opening a restaurant on April 2. Bar manager Bex Buckley.

New era for the pub

Jug & Glass in Woodhouse is opening a restaurant on April 2. Bar manager Bex Buckley.

Outdoor seating and eating spaces are available.

Eat in or out

Outdoor seating and eating spaces are available.

Customers can hire rooms free of charge.

A range of activities

Customers can hire rooms free of charge.

The pub will open a restaurant on April 2.

'Let's Eat'

The pub will open a restaurant on April 2.

Mansfield