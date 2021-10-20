Dino Kingdom is open daily until October 31 and features more than 100 dinosaurs and a range of fun interactive features for fans of all ages.

Technology brings the prehistoric world to life with innovative features packed into the state of the art experience from 3D anatomy mapping to a nerve jangling encounter with holographic dinosaurs hiding amongst the ancient woodlands.

And now the attraction has announced a special, one-day-only half-term ticket offer, with free tickets for children.

Dinosaurs ranging from tyrannosaurs rex to triceratops and apatosaurus to ankylosaurus all feature at Dino Kingdom at Thoresby Park.

A Dino Kingdom spokesman said today, Wednesday October 20: “From 9am tomorrow, our flash sale offer gives kids free tickets with every adult ticket that is purchased.

“Use the code KIDSFREE100 at the final stages of checkout to distribute your free kids ticket.

“Our flash sale offer will go live tomorrow morning at 9am for 24 hours only, so don’t forget to set your alarm.”

He said the ‘amazing deal’ applies to the Halloween Special and all time slots.

Gigantic animatronic dinosaurs have descended on Thoresby Park for Dino Kingdom's event.

Amazing

Offering a blend of education and entertainment, Dino Kingdom visitors will discover the amazing creatures both inside and out as they are brought to life in a new way.

An interactive app has been created for the Jurassic journey with content giving a unique insight into how dinosaurs lived millions of years ago.

As well as the natural outdoor setting, there are indoor activities including interactive features from designing a dinosaur to see it come to life in a virtual kingdom, or feeding the hungry beasts in a dinosaur keeper virtual reality experience.

Ian Xiang, event creative director, said: "We have a lot of dinosaurs of all sizes, along with digital content in the marquees.

"Kids can draw a dinosaur and we scan it and send it into the virtual world.

"We also have special lights for Halloween as it gets darker to make it a spooky trail too.”

There’s something to entertain everyone from fairground rides and fun dino performances to an excavation sand pit, a giant dinosaur skeleton head and a walk-through fossil tunnel.

Dino Kingdom Thoresby runs until October 31 with pre-booked timed slots available every day.

Advance tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £13 for children, free for under-threes and £54 for a family ticket.