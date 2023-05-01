Derbyshire Carers Association hosting free, family-friendly carers' festival

The festival is open to everyone. Where possible, transport and respite will be provided to DCA-registered Carers. To avoid disappointment, please book places by Friday, May 26.

A DCA spokesman said: “Over the last few years, carers have faced new challenges in their caring role, people have taken on more caring responsibilities for their friends and family and we need your help to support them.

“During carers week 2023, DCA is hosting a family-friendly festival for unpaid carers to thank them for their vital contributions in our communities.”

The carers festival is on June 10, from 11am-3pm.

Carers week is an annual awareness campaign that celebrates and recognises the vital contribution of the UK’s unpaid carers, supporting family members and friends who are older, have a disability, mental or physical illness or need a little extra help.

This year’s theme is recognising and supporting carers in the community.

This year’s carers week runs from June 5-11, with charities, organisations and individuals getting together to show support for the millions of unpaid carers in the UK and to spread the word about the challenges they face and what needs to be done to improve their daily lives.

On Saturday, June 10, DCA will be hosting its first carers’ festival at Matlock Meadows, featuring a number of activities, as well as the opportunity to listen to live music while having a drink, ice-cream or picnic.

Helen Weston, DCA chief executive officer, said: “This carers week, we are highlighting the special contribution families and friends make to the lives of those who find it difficult to manage at home without extra help.

“We are hosting a number of events throughout carers week to help recognise and celebrate the efforts of our unpaid carers, as well as offering some much-needed respite.

“As part of our carers week activity schedule, we are hosting a carers’ festival at Matlock Meadows and want to welcome everyone to our event – please come and celebrate the day with us and pledge your support to our lovely carers.”