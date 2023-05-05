News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Coronation street party planned in Teversal

Villagers to turn out in force to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III.

By Richard GoadContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read

Teversal Village has been decorated and tables and chairs in the street will be accompanied by a small brass band and stalls in the Manor Room.

Villagers and friends are looking forward to a street party in Teversal Village to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 100 adults and children have signed up to attend the party on Sunday, May 7, when part of Buttery Lane will be closed and festivities will also take place in the Manor Room and on the Manor House Green.

Monday is a bank holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III tomorrow, Saturday.Monday is a bank holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III tomorrow, Saturday.
Monday is a bank holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III tomorrow, Saturday.
Most Popular

    With stalls, games, Pimms, music and a small brass band, everyone is looking forward to a great occasion, which will run from noon-5pm.

    Read More
    Weather forecast prompts Mansfield Woodhouse park party cancellation
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Organiser Richard Goad said: “A hardworking group of volunteers, along with other helpers, have decorated the Village, arranged the games, music and stalls and helped to ensure all have a great day out. All we need now is good weather.”

    Related topics:Charles IIIVillagers