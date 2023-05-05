Teversal Village has been decorated and tables and chairs in the street will be accompanied by a small brass band and stalls in the Manor Room.

Villagers and friends are looking forward to a street party in Teversal Village to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

More than 100 adults and children have signed up to attend the party on Sunday, May 7, when part of Buttery Lane will be closed and festivities will also take place in the Manor Room and on the Manor House Green.

Monday is a bank holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III tomorrow, Saturday.

With stalls, games, Pimms, music and a small brass band, everyone is looking forward to a great occasion, which will run from noon-5pm.

