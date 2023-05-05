Coronation street party planned in Teversal
Villagers to turn out in force to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III.
Teversal Village has been decorated and tables and chairs in the street will be accompanied by a small brass band and stalls in the Manor Room.
Villagers and friends are looking forward to a street party in Teversal Village to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
More than 100 adults and children have signed up to attend the party on Sunday, May 7, when part of Buttery Lane will be closed and festivities will also take place in the Manor Room and on the Manor House Green.
With stalls, games, Pimms, music and a small brass band, everyone is looking forward to a great occasion, which will run from noon-5pm.
Organiser Richard Goad said: “A hardworking group of volunteers, along with other helpers, have decorated the Village, arranged the games, music and stalls and helped to ensure all have a great day out. All we need now is good weather.”