The fair is at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue’s new centre on Common Lane, Pleasley Vale, on Saturday, December 17, from 2-7pm.

Cheryl Martins had operated the rescue centre from her residence on Brown Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse for more than 20 years, but now has a centre for animals and volunteers to call home.

She said: “This fair is a fantastic opportunity for residents to support our centre and have some festive fun too.

Wildlife rescuer Cheryl Martins

“There will be plenty of stalls for people to browse and a Santa’s Grotto, just two pounds per child.

“Tea and coffee will be available in our small onsite café and Christmas lights will be switched on at dusk.

“It is going to be a brilliant event and we hope to see you there.”

Since announcing the Christmas fair on the centre’s Facebook group, she has filled 25 stalls.

She said: “We do need some cake and food stalls, if anyone wants to book a stand, it will be just £5. We have four indoor tables available.

“Anyone who wants to stand outside in our gazebos will have to bring their own table now as all ours are booked.

Cheryl and the team are also appealing for donations for indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations, and age-appropriate gifts suitable for children to receive at the grotto.

She said gifts must be new and packaged.