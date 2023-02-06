Fans of Drag Race UK and bingo enthusiasts alike are in for a treat as Choriza takes the stage of this unforgettable event.

“We are thrilled to bring Choriza May to Sheffield for an unforgettable bingo night,” said Luke Hague, managing director of TIG Events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Expect plenty of audience interaction, fabulous prizes, and music to keep the party going all night long.”

Choriza May.

Most Popular

Join hosts Emma Maezin and half of The Funky Beaver Show’s Miss Cleo for a fun filled, comedic bingo twist.

In addition to playing bingo, fans can opt for a meet and greet with Choriza May.

This exclusive meet and greet will give fans the chance to get up close and personal and have photos with this RuPaul’s Drag Race legend.

Mark your calendars for April 8 and grab your tickets today. The OEC Sheffield is the place to be for a night of fun, laughter, and bingo with Choriza May.