Ashfield firefighters to hold fundraising car wash
The Sutton Road station will be hosting the car wash on Saturday, September 16, from 10am-3pm – operational commitments – permittingalongside a charity raffle.
A station spokesman said: “We have another free raffle prize to give away kindly donated by Deli-Cious – two tickets for a three-hour chocolate-making experience.
“Come along and let the firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station wash your vehicle for a donation of any amount.”
Other raffle prizes include a bottle of wine signed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and donated by Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.
All donations will be split evenly between The Fire Fighters Charity and The Little Ted Foundation.