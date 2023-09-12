Watch more videos on Shots!

The Sutton Road station will be hosting the car wash on Saturday, September 16, from 10am-3pm – operational commitments – permittingalongside a charity raffle.

A station spokesman said: “We have another free raffle prize to give away kindly donated by Deli-Cious – two tickets for a three-hour chocolate-making experience.

“Come along and let the firefighters at Ashfield Fire Station wash your vehicle for a donation of any amount.”

Firefighters hard at work at a previous charity car wash at Ashfield Fire Station

Other raffle prizes include a bottle of wine signed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and donated by Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.