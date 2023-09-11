News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson hailed a hero after stepping in when Sutton shopkeeper punched by thief

A shop owner from Sutton has thanks his MP for stepping in after the shopkeeper was punched when he confronted a shoplifter.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Sep 2023, 19:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 19:05 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mathew Shinto said Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, got between him and his attacker during the incident at The Local Choice, on Outram Street.

Mr Shinto said the theft and attack happened on Friday, September 8, during the busiest time of the day, leaving many regular customers “scared”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business owner, who also owns the nearby New Cross pub, said he was “shocked by the theft and punch”.

Mathew Shinto and Lee Anderson MP.Mathew Shinto and Lee Anderson MP.
Mathew Shinto and Lee Anderson MP.
Most Popular

He said: “The incident turned more violent and with several youths hanging around, Lee came to my rescue.

“He put himself between my attacker and me. He made sure I was safe and that no more punches could land.

“He stayed with me until the police arrived and made a statement for me. Thanks Lee for helping me out.”

Read More
Kirkby bell-ringers invite community for anniversary open day
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shopkeeper said the incident runs “far deeper than the money lost” from stolen items and felt the incident was about “principles” and “the way we live” as part of a community, especially with how “challenging” it can be for families facing rising costs.

He said a suspect was identified shortly after he shared CCTV footage of the alleged attacker on social media.

Mr Anderson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “I was sat in my constituency office after finishing my weekly surgery when I heard a commotion outside.

“My caseworker shouted ‘it’s Mathew from the shop being attacked'.

“I left the office to go and help Mathew.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As I ran up to Mathew, I noticed a gathering of youths who were just watching.

“The shoplifter punched Mathew as I got closer. I got between Mathew and the shoplifter to prevent him hitting Mathew again.

“The shoplifter kept hurling abuse towards Mathew. I stayed with Mathew until the police arrived and made a statement.”

Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for a comment.

Related topics:Lee AndersonSuttonAshfield