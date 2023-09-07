Anniversary for Kirkby church as bell ringing team launch weekend event

Watch more videos on Shots!

St Wilfrid’s Church in Kirkby, will host a fiftieth anniversary event of their sixth bell on Saturday, September 9, from 10am-4pm,.

John Harrison, a ringing historian who learned to ring at Kirkby more than 60 years ago,is writing a book on the history of bell ringing.

He will be on hand to talk about how bell ringing has developed over the last 100 years.

St Wilfrid's Church, Kirkby.

Mr Harrison said: “The number of bells at Kirkby has been increased three times in the last 100 years, from three to five in 1927.

“This made change ringing practical form the first time, then to six in 1973 and to eight in 2001, both of which increased the repertoire of ringing possible.”

The church of St Wilfrid stands on a site believed to have been first used for a church in the Seventh Century and an ancient church is mentioned in the Domesday survey of 1086.

The church has a long-standing history, having survived various disasters over the century.

On Saturday, bell ringers will be ringing a quarter peal – a continuous performance lasting three-quarters of an hour – to mark the 50th anniversary of the installation of a sixth bell in 1973.

During the day the church will be open to the public with displays to learn more about bell ringing.

To read more about the event, readers can visit fb.com/events/255248680752234