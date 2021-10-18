Dino Kingdom is open daily until October 31 and features more than 100 dinosaurs and a range of fun interactive features for fans of all ages.

Technology brings the prehistoric world to life with innovative features packed into the state of the art experience from 3D anatomy mapping to a nerve jangling encounter with holographic dinosaurs hiding amongst the ancient woodlands.

Crowds flocked to Thoresby Hall on opening day to see the huge dinosaurs up close, with Hannah Dunn taking her two young daughters Emily and Penny after seeing the event advertised on social media.

Gigantic animatronic dinosaurs descend on Thoresby Hall for Dino Kingdom's event.

Hannah said of the event: "The girls have really enjoyed it so far, they have loved seeing all the dinosaurs.

"Emily can name quite a few of them and they’ve loved seeing them move around – it’s a great day out.”

Offering a blend of education and entertainment, Dino Kingdom visitors will discover the amazing creatures both inside and out as they are brought to life in a completely new and exciting way.

An interactive app has been created for the Jurassic journey with content giving a unique insight into how dinosaurs lived millions of years ago.

Event creative director Ian Xiang.

As well as the natural outdoor setting, there are indoor activities including lots of fun interactive features from designing a dinosaur to see it come to life in a virtual kingdom, or feeding the hungry beasts in a Dino Keeper VR experience.

Event creative director Ian Xiang said of the project: "We have a lot of dinosaurs of all sizes, along with digital content in the marquees.

"Kids can draw a dinosaur and we scan it and send it into the virtual world.

"We also have special lights for Halloween as it gets darker to make it a spooky trail too.”

More than 100 dinosaurs can be found at the event

There’s something to entertain everyone from fairground rides and fun dino performances to an excavation sand pit, a giant dinosaur skeleton head and a walk-through fossil tunnel.

Dino Kingdom Thoresby runs from October 15 to 31 with pre-booked timed slots available every day.

Advance tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £13 for children (under 3s are free) and £54 for a family ticket.

