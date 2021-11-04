12 Things To Do This Weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield area

The spectacular show at Mansfield Town set the tone last night when the Stags all but signed Guy Fawkes to add some sparkle to their season.

And there will be more of the same over the next two or three evenings as thousands of us enjoy the fireworks and tuck in to our hot dogs, mushy peas, jacket spuds and bonfire toffee.

In our weekly ‘Things To Do At The Weekend’ guide, we’ve handpicked a few Bonfire Night events.

But there are other attractions taking place too, so check out our photo gallery to see what takes your fancy.

As always, visit the relevant websites for information on exact times and how to book.

1. Let's rock at Walesby Forest The annual Rock The Sky Bonfire Night spectacular at Walesby Forest is back for another year on Saturday. Rock music under an autumn sky is interspersed by two fireworks displays, with stalls selling food and drink, a gift shop and a fire-eating show adding to the occasion.

2. Hail 1980s' rock legends Mansfield's Palace Theatre explodes into life on Saturday night when the Rock Of Ages Experience band return with their amazing tribute to music classics of the 1980s. From Bon Jovi and Guns 'N' Roses to Journey and Whitesnake, the six-piece band are sure to rock the house to its very foundations!

3. Marvel at the Spectacle Of Light Sip mulled wine and hot chocolate as you enjoy an illuminated trail around the stunning grounds of Rufford Abbey this Friday, Saturday or Sunday evening. Sparkling installations adorn the beautiful gardens and romantic ruins of the abbey. Cast your eye over surprising sculptures, meteors and much more.

4. Anyone for tennis fireworks? We sometimes hear about a rocket of shot on the tennis court. Well, on Sunday evening, children get the chance to mix their serve and volley with real fireworks when a taster session is held at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club, on Pheasant Hill, prior to a bonfire and fireworks display. Gates open at 5 pm.