The Traitors Seer theory: what is the Seer theory, why are fans predicting it and what could it mean?
- The Traitors fans have concocted a wild theory ahead of the final week
- A subtle hint in the most recent episode as set tongues wagging online.
- It points to a role from the Werewolf social deduction game being introduced.
Fans of the BBC’s blockbuster TV show The Traitors have predicted a wild theory about a ‘Seer’ being introduced ahead of the final. It comes after host Claudia Winkelman teased an “extraordinary power” in the coming soon section last week.
Taking to the internet, viewers quickly suggested that a role from the social deduction game Werewolf - also known as Mafia - could be introduced. The Traitors’ rules and format are based on the games.
And a ‘seer’ is one of the special roles that Werewolf’s equivalent of the faithfuls can play. If introduced it could dramatically shift the power in The Traitors.
Before the BBC show returns tonight (January 22) a new favourite has been named by the bookies - as the odds shift dramatically. The date of the final has been confirmed - and you can remind yourself of the players who have already left the game.
What is The Traitors ‘Seer’ theory?
At the end of the most recent episode of The Traitors - which aired on Friday January 17 - there was a coming soon section. It offered a brief tease of what to expect in the upcoming episodes.
During a voiceover, host Claudia Winkelman could be heard saying: “One of you will win an extraordinary power.” Which quickly led fans online to speculate what it could be.
Eagle-eyed viewers had also noticed that during a transition shot a book with the title of ‘Seer’. It quickly saw people speculating as that is the name of a role in the social deduction game Werewolf.
In that game the villagers - the equivalent of the faithfuls in The Traitors - can have special roles which give them abilities to help identify the werewolves. And a ‘seer’ is one such role.
What powers could the ‘Seer’ have?
In the Werewolf game, according to Fandom.com, the Seer is described as being “arguably the most powerful and important Villager”. They gain the ability to target a player each night and the moderator - so in the case of The Traitors, host Claudia - indicates if they are a villager or a werewolf.
For the Traitors, this could mean that a faithful could gain the ability to attempt to identify a traitor outside of the roundtable. Fandom.com adds: “The Seer must find a way to use that knowledge to help the Villagers without becoming the next target of the Werewolves.”
It could prove to be an extremely powerful ability, especially as players banished during the final roundtable will not reveal if they are faithful or a traitor. Meaning, the ‘seer’ could go into the final - if they make it - potentially knowing the identity of one or more of the traitors and help the faithful win.
