One couple struggled on Strictly Come Dancing this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was musical week on Strictly Come Dancing.

The judges gave out plenty of high scores after some cracking performances.

But one couple struggled and was left adrift at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The leaderboard for this week’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing has taken shape after the judges' votes. It was musical week as the stars took on classic tracks from the West End.

Performances included dances to songs from Wicked and West Side Story as well as newer favourites like Six and The Color Purple. Just six couples remain in the show as we near the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will now have a chance to vote for their favourite couples after the performances. The judges handed out their scores - with plenty of tens being thrown around.

What songs did the celebs dance to on Strictly tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing judges (left to right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. Photo credit: Rob Parfitt/BBC

The first couple up was Sarah and Vito, who performed Popular from Wicked - doing the Charleston. Next was Montell & Johannes who did a Rumba to I’m Here from The Color Purple.

Tasha & Aljaz did the Argentine Tango to Ex-wives from Six (a musical based on the wives of Henry VIII). The fourth couple to go was Chris & Dianne who did a Quickstep to You’re the top from Anything Goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete and Jowita were next and did a performance of Somewhere from West Side Story, doing a Waltz. Finishing the night was JB and Lauren who did a Viennese Waltz to Let's Go Fly a Kite from Mary Poppins.

What were the judges scores on Strictly Come Dancing?

The judge gave out plenty of high scores on Saturday night. It meant the top of the leaderboard was very tight.

JB and Lauren - 39

Sarah and Vito - 38

Tasha and Aljaz - 38

Montell and Joannes - 32

Chris and Diane - 32

Pete and Jowita - 25

Can you vote?

The voting is now open for Strictly Come Dancing this week. You have multiple options for backing your favourite performances from musical week.

You can vote by calling or texting the number that was shown onscreen during the episode - with the correct ending for your favourite couple. But you can also go to the Strictly website to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Strictly results show?

The BBC show will be back on Sunday evening - see my guide here for the exact time. It will be for the results show, which will see the professionals do a performance from the musical Hamilton.

The bottom two couples will battle it out for their place in the semi-final tomorrow. You still have time to vote.

What did you think of the performances on Strictly Come Dancing tonight? Let me know by emailing me: [email protected].