It is time for musical week 💃

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing Week 11 TV schedule confirmed.

It is musical week - and what can fans expect.

BBC confirms start and end time for the latest episodes.

Strictly Come Dancing will waltz back onto our TV screens this weekend.

We have finally reached the sharp end of the competition and the couples will battle it out for a place in the semi-final. It is hard to believe that we only have a few episodes left in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what time is the show on tonight? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC

The latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing is scheduled to begin at 7.05pm on BBC One, it has been confirmed. It is the usual Saturday slot - and it is the same for November 30.

According to the schedule, the episode is due to run until 8.15pm. So the episode will be around 1 hour and 10 minutes long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the next episode of Strictly Come Dancing?

The Week 11 results show will take place on Sunday December 1 (what a way to start advent). It will start at 7.20pm and will run until 8pm, the BBC has confirmed.

What is the theme for Week 11?

It is musical week on Strictly Come Dancing! The professionals will open the show on Saturday by doing a number from Little Shop of Horrors, while on Sunday they will dance to a classic from Sunset Boulevard.

The cast from Hamilton will also perform in the studio during the December 1 episode of Strictly Come Dancing. That episode will also see the two lowest-scoring couples dancing with a place in the semi-final at stake.

Are you excited for week 11 of Strictly Come Dancing and who is your favourite this year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].