When does Stranger Things season 5 start? Key dates for Netflix final season

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 23:00 GMT
Stranger Things: Join the Rewatch Club before Season 5
Stranger Things is set to conclude with season five - but when does it come out? 🚨📺
  • Stranger Things is set to conclude this winter.
  • The show’s fifth and final season will soon arrive.
  • But what are the key dates fans need to know?

A dark storm is brewing over Hawkins and one final battle is just over the horizon. Stranger Things' last season is drawing nearer and fans are being reminded of the key dates.

Netflix is preparing to release a brand new trailer for the conclusion to its mega hit. The official account teased: “Something’s coming.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our daily national newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri

I have been re-reviewing the show week-by-week since the summer. Read my thoughts on the start of season four here.

But when can you expect the final series to come out? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Stranger Things season 5 release?

Stranger Things will premiere its fifth and final season laster this year.placeholder image
Stranger Things will premiere its fifth and final season laster this year. | Courtesy of Netflix

For its blockbuster hit, Netflix has split its last season into three separate parts. It will see the final eight episodes split out across November and December.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, viewers in the UK and Europe will have to wait until 2026 for the show to conclude. The release dates are as follows:

  • Part 1 - episodes 1-4 - November 26 in America, November 27 in UK
  • Part 2 - episodes 5-7 - December 25 in America, December 26 in UK
  • Part 3 - episode 8 - December 31 in America, January 1, 2026, in UK

What are the episode titles?

  • The Crawl
  • The Vanishing Of….
  • The Turnbow Trap
  • Sorcerer
  • Shock Jock
  • Escape From Camazotz
  • The Bridge
  • The Rightside Up

The second episode is a tantalising tease for fans - and serves as a call back to the show’s pilot. If you remember ‘chapter one’ was called: The Vanishing of Will Byers.

So who will be the person who vanishes in the fifth season, bringing the show full circle. The final episode - The Rightside Up - is an interesting twist on the Upside Down concept from the show.

Who is in the cast of season 5?

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS.placeholder image
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. | Courtesy of Netflix

Main cast

  • Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
  • David Harbour as Jim Hopper
  • Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper
  • Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
  • Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
  • Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
  • Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
  • Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
  • Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
  • Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
  • Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
  • Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
  • Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman
  • Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Also starring

  • Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna / Henry Creel / One
  • Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler
  • Linda Hamilton
  • Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Others

  • Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler
  • Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler
  • Jake Connelly as Derek Turnbow
  • Alex Breaux as Lt. Akers
  • Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan
  • Clayton Royal Johnson as Andy
  • Hunter Romanillos as Chance

What to expect from Stranger Things season 5?

The show left off on quite the down note at the end of series four, with the group falling to stop Vecna. It left Max in a bad state and the town of Hawkins in disaster mode.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Netflix is keeping details close to its chest, unsurprisingly. However, it has offered a brief synopsis that reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna.

“But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

As previously mentioned, I have been working my way through Stranger Things two episodes per week. Read my thoughts on the end of season three and the start of series four here.

Related topics:BoostTVNetflixStranger Things
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice