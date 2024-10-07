2 . Victoria Tandoori

In second place on Tripadvisor is Victoria Tandoori on Albert Street, Mansfield. The eatery hosts functions and events throughout the year, and offers a takeaway service. It is highly-recommended by customers and has received top reviews online. The business also secured Travellers' choice 2023 on the site. More details can be found at victoriatandoori.co.uk Photo: Victoria Tandoori - Facebook