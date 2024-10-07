This week – October 7-13, 2024 – marks National Curry Week.
For decades, curry houses and Indian restaurants have become a staple of High Streets up and down the country.
And the national and annual week serves as a celebration of these eateries and their “much-loved” cuisines.
Here are nine curry houses near Mansfield according to Tripadvisor.
Is your favourite curry house on here?
1. Himalayan Inn
Himalayan Inn is a five-star fine-dining Indian and Nepalese restaurant. The business, based at 152-158 Front Street, Nottingham, has a five-star food and hygiene rating. Visit himalayaninn.com for more details. Photo: Himalayan Inn / Facebook
2. Victoria Tandoori
In second place on Tripadvisor is Victoria Tandoori on Albert Street, Mansfield. The eatery hosts functions and events throughout the year, and offers a takeaway service. It is highly-recommended by customers and has received top reviews online. The business also secured Travellers' choice 2023 on the site. More details can be found at victoriatandoori.co.uk Photo: Victoria Tandoori - Facebook
3. Rima-Faz Indian Restaurant
Rima-Faz Indian Restaurant is located on Leeming Street, Mansfield, and secured a spot on Tripadvisor's Mansfield list. The business has a range of curry dishes on the menu and has more than a thousand reviews online. For more information, see rima-faz.co.uk Photo: Mansfield Townscape
4. Veraj Contemporary Indian Restaurant
Veraj Contemporary Indian Restaurant is based in Ravenshead and ranked high on the list with more than 400 reviews. The Chapel Lane venue is open seven days a week and aims to deliver customers with a 'high quality experience' with the flavours of their dishes. Visit www.verajrestaurant.com for additional details. Photo: Veraj Contemporary Indian Restaurant Instagram