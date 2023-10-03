Ashfield District Council

Ashfield District Council has confirmed that Kirkby is one of 55 towns across the country to receive up to £20 million funding, to be paid over a period of ten years.

Funding will be available to spend on key local priorities such as reviving the high street, tackling antisocial behaviour, improving transport and growing the local economy.

Ashfield District Council CEO Theresa Hodgkinson said: “We’re pleased to receive news of this funding for Kirkby. Once we receive further guidance, we will be holding detailed consultations with local stakeholders, businesses and residents to start to develop plans.

Since 2019 the council has secured over £100m in funding for twenty major projects which include ambitious plans for the centre of Kirkby and the western gateway to the town around the train station. In Sutton the new Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC), the new Planetarium and Science Discovery Centre at Sherwood Observatory and a new water sports centre and restaurant at Kings Mill Reservoir will help transform the area.

In Hucknall we have recently launched grants to improve the southern end of the High Street and we are seeking funding to create a new transport hub at the tram and rail station. These really are exciting times for Ashfield.”

Under the Plans for Towns programme, Ashfield District Council will work with residents and business to help change Kirkby’s long-term future. This will include setting up a ‘Town Board’ to bring together community leaders, employers, local authorities to deliver the Long-Term Plan.