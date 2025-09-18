This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The rapper returns to the United Kingdom as part of his huge Lost Americana world tour throughout the new year

Eagle-eyed MGK fans may have spotted four UK tour dates as part of his Lost Americana world tour.

The rapper is set for performances in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham in March 2026.

Here’s everything we know about the shows so far, including how to sign up for pre-sale access.

Rapper, as well as sometimes punk musician, Machine Gun Kelly has revealed dates for a widespread world tour taking place across 2026, with the United Kingdom set for four shows in March.

The tour comes in conjunction with MGK’s most recent album, Lost Americana, and an official press release from Live Nation has revealed that joining him will be powerhouse Wiz Khalifa, appearing on select dates, alongside rising alt-pop artist Julia Wolf, honestav, Beauty School Dropout, DE’WAYNE, Mod Sun, and Emo Night as special guests on various tour stops.

MGK will be bringing his Lost Americana world tour to the United Kingdom for four dates only in March 2026. | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

However, a cursory look at MGK’s tour schedule next year shows that dates have been scheduled for London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham, with sign-ups for pre-sale access currently taking place today (see below.)

The shows come almost three years since the musician last performed on our shore, where he wowed audiences at the Royal Albert Hall in London in March 2023.

Here’s everything we know so far on Machine Gun Kelly coming to perform in the UK next year.

Where is Machine Gun Kelly performing in the UK in 2026?

You can catch the rap-punk star performing at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Machine Gun Kelly on his 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sales

Artist, album and O2 Priority pre-sales have now been confirmed as taking place from September 23 at 10am BST, while promoter and Spotify pre-sale access will commence on September 24 at 12pm BST and 2pm BST respectively.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through ticketing outlets such as Ticketmaster from 12pm BST on September 25.

