Gregg Wallace has stepped down from Masterchef while under investigation.

He has faced complaints of alleged misbehaviour in the past.

The BBC had only just announced Masterchef Christmas specials before the news broke.

The BBC has “decided not to broadcast” the Masterchef Christmas specials. It had originally planned to keep the specials on the festive schedule despite the allegiations against host Gregg Wallace but has now changed course.

The final episodes of Masterchef: The Professionals will air as planned, the broadcaster told Sky News. However the seasonal specials will no longer be shown on TV.

It was announced last week that Wallace would be stepping back from presenting duties on the cooking show, while the investigation is on-going. He has faced further backlash after blaming the allegations on “middle-class women of a certain age”.

A series of allegations have been made against MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace | BBC/Shine TV

The festive episodes of the cooking show will no longer be broadcast in 2024, the BBC has confirmed. A spokesperson for the broadcaster told Sky News: “As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

Mastchef: The Professionals will air its remaining episodes in 2024. It is at the semi-final stage, with the final set for the near future.

A replacement judge for the next series of Masterchef, if Wallace does not return, has not been announced yet.

