Kirkby's first Subway opens

Hungry Kirkby residents queued to get some of the very first sandwiches from the town's first Subway.

The new store on Ashfield Precinct use to be a fruit and veg shop before being transformed into the fast food restaurant.

New Subway opened at Kirkby Precinct , the team are pictured with franchise owner Ama Mandeir and Subway business development agent Tesh Patel.

Tesh Patel, business development agent for Subway who supports franchises, said: "It is great to see how we have been welcomed and the positive comments we have had."

Nestled between Boots and the library the store created 20 new jobs.

Ama Mandeir, franchise owner, who also owns Subways in Sutton and Mansfield, said he is also looking to open stores in other areas including Ollerton and Hucknall

He said: "It is a new design called 'Fresh Forward' it only launched six months ago. This store is one of the first."

Residents queue for sandwiches.