This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Battlefield 6’s release date has been confirmed as open beta comes to an end 🎮

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battlefield 6 is set to be released in October.

EA has been holding an open beta in August.

But when exactly can you play the full game?

Battlefield 6’s open beta has proved to be a roaring success and gamers are even more excited for the highly-anticipated shooter. Players have had two weekends to try out just some of what the game will have to offer upon release.

The open beta started earlier in August and included a handful of maps as well as a selection of multiplayer modes to experience. EA has fortunately confirmed the exact date the full game will be out and it is not an extremely long wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the conclusion of the second week of the open beta, fans might also be wondering if it will be back again. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Battlefield 6 out and what is the release date?

Battlefield 6's Empire State map is in the second open beta | EA/ Battlefield

The open beta has come to a conclusion, and players might be itching to play even more. EA didn’t let gamers try out the single-player mode as well as other features like extra maps and the Portal.

Battlefield 6 is set to be released on Friday, October 10. The release date is just shy of two months away, so it will be here before you know it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, it has become commonplace for games to offer a more expensive deluxe version that includes early access for those willing to pay extra. Battlefield 6 does have a £99.99 Phantom Edition, but it does not appear to include early access.

The regular version of the game costs £69.99 on the PlayStation Store. It is available to pre-order for £62.99 on Amazon UK .

Will the Battlefield 6 open beta return?

After running for two weekends in a row, players might be wondering if the Battlefield 6 open beta will return again. EA has not announced any further dates after the initial two weeks.

The open beta ran from August 9 - 11 and then August 14-18. The next chance players will have to play the game will come in October upon its full release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can you play Battlefield 6 on?

It will be available on PC as well as on the current generation of consoles. You can play the game on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X/ S, it has been confirmed.

For those who plan to play it on PC, it will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app.

Are you planning on playing Battlefield 6 after trying out the beta? Let me know your thoughts on it by email: [email protected] .