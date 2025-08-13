Battlefield 6’s open beta will return and players have another chance to try it 🎮

Battlefield 6’s open beta will return this week.

Players will have a second chance to try out the multiplayer mode.

But when exactly can you enter the Battlefield again?

After a successful first weekend, Battlefield 6 will be giving players a second chance to try out the open beta. Gamers can experience plenty of what the multiplayer has to offer and there will be an extra map to try out as well.

Announced last month (July), the game is the latest entry in EA’s storied first-person shooter franchise. It comes after the disappointment of Battlefield 2042 and it brings the action back to the present day.

Battlefield first arrived on the scene more than twenty years ago with Battlefield 1942 in 2002. The upcoming title will be the 18th in the franchise.

But when can you try out the Battlefield 6 beta again? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does the Battlefield 6 beta start and end?

Battlefield 6's open beta returns on August 14 | EA/ Battlefield

The first weekend of the first-person shooter’s open beta finished at 9am British time on Monday (11 August). Players had from 9am on Saturday (August 9) until Monday - after an early access ran prior to that.

If you missed out on trying the game out over the weekend, don’t worry because there will be a second chance. Battlefield 6’s open beta will return for week 2 on Thursday (August 14).

It will be open from 8am UTC on Thursday (August 14) - which is 9am British time. For those in America that will be 4am ET/ 1am PT.

Players will have until Monday (August 18), so there will be plenty of time to try it out. The beta will once again close at 9am British time on Monday morning.

It will run through to next Monday (August 18) and will finish at 9am British time.

What can you play the Battlefield 6 open beta on?

It will be available on PC as well as on the current generation of consoles. You can play the beta on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X/ S, it has been confirmed.

For those who plan to play it on PC, it will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app.

Players can pre-load the beta before it opens, so you don’t have to waste time waiting for it to install once it has started.

Are you planning on playing the Battlefield 6 beta? Let me know your thoughts on it by email: [email protected] .