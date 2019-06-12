New Top Gear series featuring Mansfield episode to arrive this weekend

The new series of hit BBC car show Top Gear is set to return to our screens this weekend with an all-new set of presenters.

The show, which examines new, old and exotic cars, will return to BBC Two on Sunday, June 16 with its fresh look crew of cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff, TV host and comedian Paddy McGuinness, and motor journalist Chris Harris - but don't forget the Stig!

Top Gear hosts Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, and Chris Harris, in Mansfield.

From the brutal heat of the Ethiopian desert to the sweltering Borneo rainforest, from the wilds of Iceland to the pedestrianised shopping district of downtown Mansfield, Top Gear is going bigger than ever before.

There will be celebrities, special challenges and super cars in the new series, which the show's runners say will be "bigger and better than ever before".

It will run for ten weeks and feature exotic and fast-paced challenges while hoping to inform you about the new motoring crazes on the market.

TOP GEAR IN MANSFIELD

Freddie Flintoff's crash in Mansfield.

The show visited our streets for filming in February this year, with the 'Le-Mansfield' challenge seeing cars race around a small circuit in Mansfield town centre before presenter Freddie Flintoff crashed into one of our market stalls.

The filming, on February 11, was "sworn to secrecy" and caused roads right around Mansfield town centre to be closed off.

Your Chad has contacted Top Gear to find out when the Mansfield episode will air, however the show has been unable to provide a response.

We guess you will have to tune in to find out.

