Weekend of 'good vibrations' set for Warsop's new 'vibrant' community venue

Vibrant Warsop, a company set up to support community groups by bringing in funds and providing volunteers and resources, now has a permanent base in the former Methodist Church on Portland Street.

The company hosts regular sessions each week, including a fitness and social group for residents, a weekly music group, stay-and-play for families with children, and arts and craft sessions.

And staff and volunteers from the group are now ‘excited’ to announce their new music and folk weekend for residents to enjoy at the ‘vibrant venue’ from Friday-Sunday, March 3-5.

Vibrant Warsop team; Helen Fairweather, Vicky Kennedy and Jade Wilson.

Maddy Pritchard, director of Vibrant Warsop, said: “We are all looking forward to our music weekend. We are looking forward to people to come together to have fun with music, singing and just having some fun.

“We have some very creative and talented people in the area and we don’t get enough opportunities to share our gifts together. If everyone enjoys the weekend then we will plan more.

“Please come along and support us – I think it’s a guaranteed smile event.”

Friday, March 3

The first session of the weekend is a poetry evening, where writers are invited to share their work with the community.

Doors for the poetry evening will open at 6.30pm with performance spots available to book in advance.

Tickets cost £2 and refreshments will be available to purchase on site.

Saturday, March 4

Saturday is full of free sessions, but spaces are limited, so attendance must be booked in advance.

Two drum workshops will run, with a first session running from 10am-10.45am and a second session from 11.15am-noon.

Music workshops will be running from 1.30pm-3.30pm, offering residents the chance to try out drums, ukuleles, recorders, bass or partake in a singalong.

Sunday, March 5

The event will conclude with an Old Time Music Hall singalong event, giving residents the opportunity to socialise, enjoy old classics and have a singalong with fellow music lovers.

Tickets cost £3 and doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm start.