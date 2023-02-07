Photos: 11 cute cats from Mansfield rescue charity in need of 'furever' home

3 . Pomidora

Pomidora was brought into the branch as a long-term stray who is struggling with the hustle and bustle of the centre. Unfortunately due to this, staff and volunteers do not know much about her past life. Pomidora sadly had to have the tips of her ears removed due to sun damage, a problem that many cats with white ears suffer from. She would suit a quieter home looking for an independent cat.

Photo: Submitted